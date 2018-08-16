Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s MP has said the town’s sports stadium is not for sale.

Barry Sheerman was responding to rumours that began circulating following the revelation by Huddersfield Town owner Dean Hoyle that he was negotiating to take “operational control” of the ground.

The announcement at Mr Hoyle’s informal fans’ forum gathering prior to last Saturday’s match against Chelsea, and which relates to sales of food, drink and advertising, led to a flurry of discussion on social media.

Some supporters began questioning whether Mr Hoyle might be in a position to buy the stadium outright and, if so, what that might mean for co-owners Kirklees Council and Huddersfield Giants.

Opened in 1994, the 24,500-seat John Smith’s Stadium is currently operated by Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd (KSDL) . Town and the council each hold a 40% stake, with the Giants owning 20%.

Mr Sheerman tweeted addressing the rumours:

Pleased that I have been assured that the Huddersfield John Smith stadium will continue in majority local ownership Kirklees Local Council 40% Huddersfield Town 30% Huddersfield Giants 30%! @Examiner @BBCLeeds — Barry Sheerman (@BarrySheerman) August 14, 2018

He immediately came under fire from Town supporters for the error in his figures.

But his tweet also drew responses from some Kirklees residents who said Town was in a financial position to buy out the council and the Giants, and that perhaps the deal should go ahead to pump much-needed millions into the borough.

Now Mr Sheerman has come out fighting.

“However much I admire the present owner of Huddersfield Town, the stadium is not for sale,” he said.

“No respectable local authority would sell it, and I don’t think Kirklees Council has any intention to do so.

“It would be morally reprehensible for the stadium to be taken away from the people of Huddersfield. There is a sacred trust to keep it as a community asset.”

Mr Sheerman was among the team – including former council leader Sir John Harman – that negotiated with ICI’s then-chairman Sir Denys Henderson in the 1990s to secure the site as a replacement for Huddersfield Town’s crumbling Leeds Road base.

The Edwardian ground, which dated from 1908, was demolished in the summer of 1994. What was then known as the Alfred McAlpine Stadium opened the same year on the 30-hectare site of a former chemical dump.

But a key element to the hand-over was that the stadium was for the benefit of the people of Huddersfield. Despite the passage of almost 25 years, Mr Sheerman says nothing has changed.

“John Harman and I begged Sir Denys Henderson for that land, and he agreed. He wouldn’t give it to a team. He wanted to give it to an organisation that would maintain a community interest in it – to hold it in trust for the town.

“It wasn’t for either one of the teams. It was a stadium for the people of Huddersfield. We created it for generations to come, not for it to be sold off. Local people have a big stake in it.

“I’ve known Huddersfield Town for many years and I know that we are extremely lucky at the moment with a great owner and manager. I applaud their success.

“But that ground is for the whole of the community. I would be totally opposed to it being sold to a commercial organisation.”