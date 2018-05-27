Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield woman is walking more than 2,000 miles to visit every RAF base in the UK.

Emma Knutzen has close family connections with the RAF and so is doing the mammoth trek which will take to raise money for the RAF Association.

Her son, 19-year-old Jake, serves in the RAF Regiment and her late grandmother, Eva Rowland, was in the Salvation Army alongside her husband, William, during the Second World War and both achieved the rank of brigadier.

Emma, 41, of Fenay Bridge, said: “My grandmother has always been an inspiration to me as she literally served the troops for most of her life. She had highs, when she served egg and chips to Winston Churchill, and lows, when the boys did not come back from their missions. There were comedy moments when the marines stole her large frying pan and then returned to port with it hanging from the mast. There were also historical moments when they watched the Lancaster bombers for the famous Dambusters raid take off. She even knew Guy Gibson who led the raid. All this time she looked after “her boys” and she was always there to give them hope, courage, and that all important cuppa.

“Right up until after the first Gulf War she was doing her duty with my grandad and was stationed in Germany with the RAF.”

Eva, of Scholes, Holmfirth, died aged 99 three years ago having had a play written about her.

Emma suffers from severe headaches and says they have inspired her to do the walk.

She said: “As a sufferer of severe cluster headaches I have been prescribed every pill and had every test, yet no-one can explain why I get them and pills don’t seem to help. The only respite I get from the pain is when I am out walking. Daily I walk several miles to relieve the pain and decided I wanted to put this to good use. I chose to do a mammoth walk for the RAF Association so that my headaches would have some purpose.

“I will be camping mostly on this trip but also staying with friends when I’m in their area as well as being looked after by other RAF mums and the partners of serving personnel. The Air Cadets in some areas have also offered to join in the walk. Through social media, this is something that ex RAF personnel have also expressed an interest in and have messaged me to join the walk.”

Emma has set up a Twitter account for the walk @walkforwings and a Facebook page along with a donation page at

https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/walkforwings