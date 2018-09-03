Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Law student from Huddersfield is to be the first woman to wear a hijab in the finals of Miss England.

Sara Iftekhar, 20, qualified for the competition after being named Miss Huddersfield 2018 and Miss Yorkshire Popularity 2018.

She has launched a fundraiser for Beauty with a Puropse, a charity supporting underprivileged children around the world.

On her page she said: "I am currently studying towards my law degree and also work part time.

I have recently won the title of Miss Huddersfield 2018 and Miss Yorkshire Popularity 2018 and have qualified to the national finals of Miss England.

"I have set up this page in order to raise money for the Beauty with a Purpose programme, which is a registered charity and a non-profit organisation.

(Image: Sara Iftekhar/Facebook)

"I participated in Miss 2018 in order to to show that beauty doesn't have a definition, everyone is beautiful in their own ways, regardless of their weight, race, colour or shape."

According to Facebook, Sara went to Salendine Nook High School and is currently studying at the University of Huddersfield .

(Image: Sara Iftekhar/Facebook)

Previous Miss England contestants have worn hijabs, but Sara is the first to reach the finals.

If she wins the competition she will represent England at the Miss World contest, which has been running since 1950.

This year’s Miss World competition takes place on December 8 in Sanya, China.

Sara has raised £310 of her £500 goal. Support her here.

You can vote for her to Miss England and enter the Miss World finals by clicking here.