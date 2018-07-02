Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to open an African Caribbean grill in Huddersfield have been lodged with Kirklees Council.

Manjaros is set to open in the former Ox and Bone and 1535 restaurant on Firth Street, just out of Huddersfield town centre.

A planning application lodged with Kirklees Council shows the chain restaurant want to open a branch of the grill in the iconic venue.

They need planning permission for the signs as it’s a listed building, and as part of the application, Manjaros say: “We hope to retain and amplify the beauty and natural character of 1535 - The Melting Point.

“The signage is minimalistic. Our brand colour is orange - which we think blends very well with the natural brick colour on 1535.”

They are also promising to sandblast the brick and clean up the area around the restaurant, adding: “All these visual touch-ups will bring the building back to its glory and give a refreshed new look in line with its original character.”

Manjaros is an African Caribbean grill style restaurant which focuses on grilled food marinated in unique sauces.

Its heavily-meat based menu features steaks, curried lamb, marinated waka waka chicken, flavoured rice dishes, burgers, wraps and even pasta dishes which are cooked in the Manjaros sauces.

The latest plans comes months after the Ox and Bone suddenly closed its doors.

In April it announced that it would not re-open, with a Facebook post by the Ox and Bone team adding it was with “great sadness” their journey had come to an end.

The restaurant was a craft bar and barbecue grill opened in 2013 and was popular with meat-eaters with traditional and new style American food and steaks.

Prior to that the venue was once the home to 1535, a stylish bar restaurant, but that closed in November 2011.

It had opened as part of the Melting Point renovation project in 2003 with the remainder of the former mill converted into flats.

No opening date has been given for Manjaros and its Facebook page says it’s ‘coming soon’.

It already has branches in Leeds, London, Birmingham and Middlesbrough.

The application for Manjaros sign to be installed has to be decided by Kirklees Council planners.