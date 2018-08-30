Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield nightclub legends Joe and Johnny Marsden are taking another step towards retirement.

The brothers, who ran the famous Johnny’s – from its 1969 launch through to their exit in 2003 – are set to put a piece of their town centre real estate on the market.

After selling the Beast Market nightclub premises 15 years ago they are now putting a large building they own on Southgate up for sale.

The building, next to their Huddersfield Central Lodge hotel, is currently home to the Dong Dong Chinese Supermarket, and more of their town centre property portfolio is likely to hit the market in the next few years.

But having worked together for 49 years they have vowed they are “going nowhere” when it comes to managing and running their hotel, opposite their former nightclub.

Younger brother Joe, who joined his brother’s nightclub business when he was just a teenager, said the duo were still hands on with the hotel on a daily basis.

“We didn’t want people to see our buildings for sale and think we were packing up the hotel,” he said.

“We’re here and we’re going nowhere.

“We’re still hands on, not because we have to be, but because we enjoy it.

“We could easily leave at 5pm because we’ve got a great team here running things.

“But if we’ve got guests checking in that evening we want to greet them and give them the full Marsden hospitality, which we’re great at.

“That’s the part we enjoy.

“We’re still very busy and enjoying it – we’re meeting people from all over the world – so we don’t have to go travelling, they come to us!”

The property is being marketed by Bramleys Estate Agents at an asking figure of £500,000.

Joe said the Chinese supermarket would remain once the property sold and said he was hopeful developers would take on the remainder of their property empire, mostly bought in the mid 1990s, and revamp the Southgate side of the town centre

He added: “We semi retired 15 years ago when we sold our island complex.

“This sale is a small step to full retirement.

“Perhaps when we reach 50 years together we shall go a step further.”

Added Johnny: “We are a pair of Townies and have no intention of leaving Huddersfield.”

Joe and Johnny hosted dozens of celebrities at their club over the years including actors and sports stars.

Some of those to enjoy their hospitality include Hollywood star Ewan McGregor, Norman Wisdom, Brian Glover, Brian Blessed, Gordon Kaye and a host of Last of the Summer Wine, Emmerdale and Coronation Street actors,

In 2012 they launched a nostalgia website featuring some of the best photos from the four decades the club operated.