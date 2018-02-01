Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield pensioner accused of grooming and trying to meet a teenage boy has made his first appearance at crown court.

Haroon Shelly, 86, of Fleminghouse Lane, Waterloo , denied the allegations when he appeared at Leeds Crown Court yesterday. (Wed)

The white-haired defendant, who was wearing glasses and a scarf and carrying a hat, pleaded not guilty to one count of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming.

The charges are alleged to have taken place between December 30 last year and January 2 this year.

The court heard that the charges relate to a boy under the age of 16, but that the only possible witness in the case will be ‘the man who set up the account’.

Shelly’s trial, which is expected to last at least a day, was listed for November 15.