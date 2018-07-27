The video will start in 8 Cancel

Several Huddersfield town centre bars and cafes will now refill your water bottle for free as part of a scheme that could help shoppers ride out the heatwave.

The venues have signed up to the Refill scheme which also aims to reduce plastic waste.

As temperatures soar shoppers and workers in the town centre have been buying more single-use bottles of water and fizzy drinks.

While most of these bottles can be recycled many are thrown into general waste bins meaning they are either sent to landfill or burned.

(Image: HFoE)

While recycling plastics is better than the above the process still requires energy to produce new, usable plastics. Therefore the reuse (or phasing out) of plastics is more environmentally friendly.

Last Saturday, Huddersfield Friends of the Earth (HFoE) carried out a survey of Huddersfield bars and cafes which had signed up to the scheme which has been co-organised by Yorkshire Water.

HFoE member Lesley Hawthorn said: "We had a very positive response from the bars and cafes we visited and some encouraging commitments to reducing plastic waste.

"There is still a lot to do but it was good to know that Huddersfield businesses are aware of the issues and acting on them."

Pubs, bars and cafes taking part include:

Boy & Barrel

Cafe Novo

Coffee Cali

Coffeevolution

Northern Quarter

Plumber's Arms

The King's Head

The Parish

The Sportsman

The Vulcan

The Warehouse

Turtle Bay

HFoE carried out a survey of venues and use of plastic straws as part of the #nosuckingstraws campaign to reduce plastic waste caused by single-use straws.

The group found 10 pubs, bars and cafes which only supplied straws if customers asked for them. They were: