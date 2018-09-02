Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What could be better than a station cat to greet Huddersfield commuters on the platform? Well, two...

Staff at Huddersfield Railway Station have taken on a second cat, who will be an apprentice for internet celebrity Felix .

The station's current Senior Pest Controller has 130,000 Facebook fans, a book deal and even an oil painting to her name. And now she has an understudy to follow in her pawsteps.

Eight-week-old kitten Bolt joined the team this weekend, and will be fully trained for platform-policing duties for when his boss eventually retires.

Announcing the news to her global following on Facebook, Felix wrote: "I would just like to let all my Facebook friends into a tiny secret...I've got an APPRENTICE.

"Please meet Bolt our new junior pest controller."

Speaking ex-claw-sively to the Examiner, Felix said: "It's all about succession planning. Being a forward-thinking lady I've been on at TransPennine Express to get an apprentice for some time.

"Young Bolt will take some knocking into shape and it'll be great to have an understudy given the amount of pests we have to deal with down here.

"I've been working at the station for over seven years now.

(Image: UGC HDE)

"Whilst I have no immediate plans to retire from my pest control duties, it's only sensible that my colleagues and I train up Bolt to be ready when that time comes.

"Heck, I'd even share my treats with the little fella he's so floofing cute."

Felix hit the headlines when it was announced she had been promoted to position of Senior Pest Controller back in February 2016. Since then, she has made multiple TV appearances, seen a book about her released and even had a Lego model made of her. A second book documenting people's stories and anecdotes about Felix is currently being written.

More details on the station's new recruit are expected to be announced by operators TransPennine Express in due course.