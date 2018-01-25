Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees’ crumbling roads are being made worse by unfair government funding, Liberal Democrats have said.

As budget negotiations for the next two years begin the Lib Dems have said they agree with Labour that local roads are not given enough cash.

But they have said they have not seen enough action from the ruling party on improving the roads strategy.

The council’s draft budget has allocated just £2.2m a year for ‘local roads”.

Kirklees roads chiefs have previously admitted there are about 900 miles of pothole filled roads that need repairing – approximately a £70m backlog.

After a number of cold snaps this winter the situation is likely to have got worse.

Analysis by the Local Government Association (LGA), which represents 349 councils in England, has revealed the government is spending £1.1m per mile on ‘strategic roads’ over the next five years.

But councils will get just £21,000 per mile.

The Lib Dems have said Kirklees is unfairly penalised as the vast majority of its routes are local roads.

Clr Andrew Marchington said there needed to be greater flexibility on how to spend road grant money.

He said: “The research clearly shows that there is a massive gulf in funding and planning of national and local roads.

“The government has pledged to spend £23 billion on the road network between 2015 and 2021, but communities are crying out for urgent road investment.

“The way that funding for roads is allocated by national government is not fair, and as a party we will fight for greater flexibility in how funding for roads is spent.”

He added: “The disparity between national and local roads is the main issue, particularly in Kirklees which is so big and most of its roads are not main roads.

“In places like Golcar the only bit of A-road is Manchester Road.

“There’s not enough money in Kirklees’ core budget to do what we want.

“We’ve heard from the council that they are going to improve pothole fixing but we’re not seeing anything or hearing about improved strategy.”

In July 2017 transport secretary Chris Grayling announced that local councils across England were set to benefit from a multi-billion pound fund to improve local roads.

This follows an announcement in 2015 that every penny raised in Vehicle Excise Duty (‘road tax’) in England would be used to repair crumbling roads and led to the creation of the National Roads Fund.

In 2016/17, £5.8 billion was collected from Vehicle Excise Duty, and the transport secretary stated that part of the fund, an estimated £1 billion would be earmarked for local councils, although councils will not get access to the fund until 2020 and the money will largely be used to improve major strategic roads such as A-roads and by-passes.

Clr Martin Tett, the Local Government Association’s Transport spokesman, called for ‘long-term and consistent’ funding, to allow councils to “embark on the widespread improvement of our roads that is desperately needed.”

He said: “It is wrong that funding for local roads is miles behind that of the strategic road network. Very few journeys begin and end on a motorway or trunk road.

“Spending 52 times more on improving our national roads will only serve to speed vehicles up between increased delays and congestion on local roads.

“Our local roads form vital arteries for our communities. But with almost 30% more cars now on the nation’s roads than in 2000 they are under more pressure than ever before.

“Councils are fixing a pothole every 19 seconds despite funding pressures.

“They want to do more but are trapped in an endless cycle of patching up our deteriorating network. It would already take £12 billion and more than a decade for councils to clear the current local roads repair backlog.”