A Huddersfield youngster made the most of his invitation to the Royal wedding by starring on TV and even picking up a few celebrity fans.

Ruddi Waterworth-Jones, whose mum Ali started the Linthwaite-based charity Ruddi’s Retreat, was invited to attend the big day along with around 2,640 other charity workers, community champions and school children.

The nine-year-old stole the show though when he was interviewed by the BBC’s Huw Edwards live on TV in the BBC studio.

(Image: Ali Waterworth)

Wearing a brand new blue suit, with a sharp haircut and sporting a bright yellow sunflower in his lapel, Ruddi told the veteran newsreader all about Ruddi’s Retreat.

“We were talking about the charity,” he recalled. “About Ruddi’s Retreat and about how we set it up.

“It was really good for the charity to be on TV and I wasn’t nervous about talking on TV at all.

“I’ve done it before and I’d do it again.”

(Image: Ali Waterworth)

Ruddi was particularly excited to catch a glimpse of some of the famous wedding guests as they arrived at St George’s Chapel ahead of the ceremony.

When Huw Edwards finished their interview by asking him: “What are you going to do after this?” Ruddi replied with a shout: “Celeb spot!”

And he certainly wasn’t disappointed. From his vantage point inside the castle grounds, next to the TV cameras, Ruddi and his mum even managed to meet a few of them.

“We sat outside the chapel and saw celebrities go inside. We saw James Corden, George Clooney, David Beckham and I saw the Queen.

(Image: Ali Waterworth)

“Then we waved to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when they went past in the horse and carriage after they got married.”

One celebrity - the Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins - even followed Ruddi on Instagram after the two met and posed for a photo together. Now Ruddi says he wants more celebrity Instagram followers.

The Linthwaite Ardron Junior and Infant School pupil managed to make a second TV appearance when a BBC reporter grabbed him for an impromptu interview towards the end of the celebrations.

He told the millions watching: “I’ve never experienced something as amazing as that really,” and revealed his favourite moments from the day were 'seeing Meghan ... and Charlotte Hawkins'.

(Image: Ali Waterworth)

Ruddi has continuing health problems following treatment for a rare form of cancer and mum Ali decided they would make a weekend out of the trip down to London.

“We left on Friday at 10.00am and headed back from Kings Cross this afternoon,” she said. “He couldn’t have done it in the day. As lively and loud as he is he still tires very easily and needs rest.”

Ruddi agreed that it had been a long day but reckoned it was definitely worth the effort.

He said: “It felt like weeks - but good weeks.”