Huddersfield will be basking in the sun this weekend – with predictions of the hottest Bank Holiday temperatures for almost two decades.

The latest forecast from the Met Office shows temperatures climbing to 21˚C – touching 70˚F – this afternoon (Sat) before dropping to about 15˚C (59˚F) this evening.

Sunday will see some cloud but by lunchtime temperatures will be up to 21˚C before dropping to 17˚C (62.6˚F) by 9pm.

Bank Holiday Monday promises unbroken sunshine and temperatures as high as 22˚C (71.6˚F) before cloudy weather returns on Tuesday and for the rest of the week.

The highest temperature for Tuesday will hit 22˚C but Wednesday will feel cooler at 17˚C (62.6˚F) before the temperature dips further to 14˚C (57.2˚F) on Thursday.

The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire said today will become very warm, except along the coast where a brisk breeze may develop. There will be patchy cloud at times, but also bright or sunny spells.

Tonight will bring areas of cloud at times, but also some clear spells. These, combined with very light winds, may allow some patchy mist or fog to form.

Any early mist or fog will soon clear tomorrow to give a dry and very warm day with occasional areas of cloud, bright or sunny spells and light winds.

Bank Holiday Monday in 1999 was 23.6˚C (74˚F) while the hottest bank holiday weekend ever was in 1995 when temperatures peaked on the Saturday at 28.6˚C (83˚F).