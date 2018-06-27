Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shopkeeper who was found with tens of thousands of fake cigarettes stashed in a shipping container is trying to get his licence back.

Shabir Ali, of Jimmy’s shop in Moldgreen, was caught with 96,000 illegal cigarettes during a police raid in February 2015.

The huge haul was found after officers forced open a container in a yard near his store on Ravensknowle Road.

The large quantity of non-UK duty paid tobacco products would have lost taxpayers more than £37,000 if it had been sold.

Mr Ali, who had failed a police underage booze sale sting six years earlier, was arrested for excise offences but it is not known if he was charged or convicted.

He told the authorities the fake products were his brother’s but police were unable to track the man, Nazir Ahmed, as he disappeared following the raid.

After a hearing into the case in April 2015, councillors on Kirklees Council’s licensing panel decided they did not believe Mr Ali was unaware the container was storing fake products.

They said counterfeits in his shop were the same as ones found in the container and were probably his.

The licensing panel heard that the cigarettes were a mixture of smuggled genuine cigarettes, illegal ‘cheap whites’ which are manufactured for the illicit market, and counterfeit copies of real brands.

They took away his licence, which bizarrely only bans him from selling alcohol.

More than three years on, Mr Ali has applied to get his licence back.

But it seems there’s no second chances from the police as officers have lodged a formal objection to his application.

Almondbury Lib Dem councillor Alison Munro has also formally opposed his bid for approval.

In his objection letter, West Yorkshire Police’s licensing officer for Kirklees, Richard Woodhead, simply says: “The owner is still the same person... therefore, I am objecting to this application.”

Clr Munro says she fears a repeat offence, saying: “Young people in the area could be at risk”.

“There is nothing I have seen to show me that the applicant has changed his ways... and would not do the same again,” she comments.

Mr Ali’s application to states he wants to re-brand Jimmy’s as ‘The Shop’ and its opening hours would be from 9am until 10.30pm six days a week and from 10am to 10.30pm on Sundays.

The licensing panel meeting to rule on the application will be held on Wednesday, July 4 at Huddersfield Town Hall.