Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield will sweat in warm, humid conditions before a super heatwave takes over with temperatures approaching record levels.

While the town has enjoyed warm, dry weather since May, the air will feel muggy with temperatures peaking at 27°C until the end of the week, Examiner Weatherman Paul Stevens said.

There will be some respite over the weekend as it gets a little cooler and drier before air from Spain brings what could be the hottest conditions in years.

The hottest temperature recorded in Huddersfield was in August 1990 when the mercury struck 33.4°C. It came close with a peak of 32.9°C in July 2003.

(Image: Birmingham Post and Mail)

Paul said: "Since May it's been very warm but the air has been fresh. Today there has been a bit more humidity with top temperatures of 27°C so it's feeling warm.

"On Tuesday and Wednesday it will cool a bit with temperature falling back to 24 and 25°C on Wednesday.

"Then on Thursday and Friday temperatures will lift back to the hot range. We might get the an isolated thundery shower.

"By the time we get to the weekend we will get fresher, cooler air from the west. Temperatures will fall to 21 and 22°C so it will feel quite pleasant."

While air from the south of Europe and North Africa will bring some of the hottest conditions in years it's unlikely, said Paul, the 1990 record will be broken. There is however an outside chance this could happen.

Paul said: "Towards the following weekend we get this southerly aspect to the win and more of the continental air wanting to come from the south and it may get hot.

"The South East could have temperatures of 35 to 38°C while in Yorkshire it will be around 30 to 32°C which is near the record. It doesn't look like it will get that hot but it's a possibility."