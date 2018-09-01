Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Female football fans will now have access to free sanitary products in the toilets at the John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield Town announced yesterday (Friday) that the stadium would be providing free tampons and towels in its female toilets.

The move, which was the result of tireless campaigning from the Huddersfield Town Supporters' Association (HTSA), means they are only the second club in the Premier League to give its fans access to free sanitary products after Brighton and Hove Albion.

Other non-Premier League clubs to also support its female fans in this way include Celtic FC, Barnsley and Tranmere Rovers.

Jim Chisem, Chair of HTSA, said: “We are delighted that Huddersfield Town have agreed to back the On The Ball campaign by offering free sanitary products to female supporters. This move sends a strong message that the club caters to the basic needs of ALL its supporters.”

HTSA have long-backed better access to female hygiene, and have for months being encouraging supporters to donate sanitary products for Huddersfield foodbank The Welcome Centre on match days, as part of their Fans For Foodbanks iniative.

The announcement was also well-received by Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff, who is a ardent supporter of better access to free sanitary protection and was the first opposition backbencher to successfully amend a Government budget when she saw the controversial "tampon tax" overturned in 2016.

Ms Sherriff responded to the news on Twitter, describing it as "amazing". She wrote: "Thank you, thank you @htafcdotcom - great work! #Proud."

More details on the the club's announcement, including when the new free access will be implemented, are expected to be revealed soon.