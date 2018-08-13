Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town owner Dean Hoyle is negotiating for what he has described as “operational control” of the John Smith’s Stadium.

Addressing football fans on Saturday before the start of Town’s match against Chelsea, Mr Hoyle indicated that the club would take over sales of food, drink and advertising at the 24,500-seat stadium.

He anticipated a deal would be finalised within weeks.

Whilst some fans have welcomed the news, others admitted Mr Hoyle’s announcement came as a surprise.

The site, which is operated by Kirklees Stadium Development Limited (KSDL), is co-owned by Town, Huddersfield Giants and Kirklees Council.

Town and the council each hold a 40% stake, with the Giants owning 20%.

A senior Cabinet member of Kirklees Council , Clr Graham Turner, said the deal represented “an opportunity to strengthen the brand of Huddersfield Town” and that it was “ a positive step” for the clubs, the council and for Huddersfield as a whole.

He revealed that all three shareholders had met to discuss details of the arrangement and that they had agreed “in principle” to move forward. A draft legal document has been drawn up.

However his colleague Peter McBride appeared to suggest that food and drink were not part of the new arrangement.

“Dean Hoyle will have naming rights and so on,” said Clr McBride. “That’s the only fundamental change. He has paid a substantial sum of money and he is getting the benefits of the advertising. Food and drink is done by KSDL.”

Managing director of KSDL, Gareth Davies, refused to be drawn on the deal, saying it was a confidential process.

But former council leader Sir John Harman, who served as KSDL chairman for almost 25 years, said the “delicate commercial issue” was at “an advanced stage of discussion”.

He added: “There has been a series of on-going discussions between the two clubs about how we operate the stadium.

“Both the clubs and the council wanted to review the existing collaboration agreement, which is how the stadium is operated, in the light of the demands and opportunities that the Premier League brings.

“It is a different operating environment than it has been in the past.

“There is no proposal to change the ownership [of the stadium].”

Huddersfield Giants’ owner Ken Davy expressed reluctance to comment on the negotiations.

He said: “That is being dealt with by KSDL, primarily. The stadium is operated by KSDL at the moment. Huddersfield Town understandably, given the impact of the Premiership, would like to play a more active part.”

Fans who attended Mr Hoyle’s informal question-and-answer session at the club’s PPG Canalside sports complex took to social media to relay his comments.

One wrote: “Dean on the stadium issue: We are looking to take operational control of the stadium. We would sell the advertising, run the refreshments, it would be a real Huddersfield Town stadium. It’s with the solicitors and we expect it to be completed within the next six weeks.”

Huddersfield Town Supporters’ Association (HTSA) represents shareholders and fans. Secretary James Chisem said: “We are aware of Dean Hoyle’s comments regarding Huddersfield Town’s plans to take operational control of the John Smith’s Stadium.

“We intend to meet with the relevant people to discuss the potential impact this may have on supporters and the club’s long-term sustainability.”

The HTSA, which expects more details to be revealed at the next All Together Town Voices Panel, has requested a meeting with the club.

Karl Battersby, Kirklees Council’s Strategic Director, Economy and Infrastructure said: “John Smith’s Stadium is owned and managed by Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd, a joint venture between Huddersfield Town Football Club, Kirklees Council and Huddersfield Giants RL Club.

“Any business critical decisions require the consent of all three shareholders.”