A nuisance drinker has appeared in court again - after stealing packets of meat while drunk.

Desmond Ryan, who has 110 offences to his name, said he had no recollection of taking the steak from Crawshaws Butchers in New Street.

Late last year the 60-year-old was jailed by a District Judge who labelled him “a member of the Huddersfield town centre nuisance drinkers’ club.”

Ryan, of Whitehead Lane in Primrose Hill, pleaded guilty to stealing from the shop on April 22.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones told Kirklees magistrates that it was the afternoon when he entered and took five packs of steak.

Ryan was followed outside by a member of staff and the meat worth £30 was recovered.

His long history of run-ins with the law started in 1976 when he was in his early 20s.

Ryan has gone on to commit numerous offences and many of these are related to his constant breaches of Anti-Social Behaviour Orders and, more recently, his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

The two-year order was made in October 2016 due to his persistent nuisance offending in the town and included a ban on possessing an open container of alcohol in Huddersfield town centre.

Last September he was jailed for 10 weeks after breaching his CBO twice in one month.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “You have a pretty poor record and are associated with the Huddersfield town centre nuisance drinkers’ club.

“The local authority and police are trying to break this up and a number of you have orders to prevent you being a drunken nuisance.”

His solicitor Zara Begum described his latest offence as unsophisticated.

She said: “He’d been drinking quite heavily the night before.

“He found himself in the town centre, took the meat and was challenged by the store assistant.

“He doesn’t recall the incident, he wasn’t in need of the things he stole.

“There was no reason behind it other than the fact that he was drunk at the time of the offence.”

Magistrates were told that Ryan has a long-standing problem with alcohol.

Miss Begum said that he has now referred himself to the Basement Recovery Project, based in New Street.

She added: “He isn’t going to address his issues overnight but he’s hoping in time that his offending and alcohol use will reduce.”

Magistrates fined Ryan £80 and ordered him to pay £30 victim surcharge.