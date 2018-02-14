Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A retired editor has branded fly-tippers ‘scumbags’ after coming across piles of rubbish on his way to a Huddersfield Town game.

Paul Jackson snapped a photo on Sunday afternoon of a pile of unwanted furniture which had been dumped off Red Doles Lane, near to the canal, just of Leeds Road.

The Heckmondwike-born Town season card holder said: “There are scumbags who want to spoil our countryside.

“Local authorities and private landowners spend more than £100m a year clearing up their disgusting mess.”

Paul, a former editor of the Dalesman magazine who now lives near Settle, said people who tipped the rubbish were criminals.

“There was more rubbish dumped by the railway bridge. As I was taking the photograph a local told me that it was a regular dumping ground and that people had reported the tipping many times.

“I am a long-time season ticket holder with around 100-mile round-trip to every home game. It saddens me to return and see such a seemingly uncaring attitude towards the area by a few individuals.”

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “The council is aware of the waste fly-tipped at Red Doles Lane and is arranging for it to be cleared this week.

“We take all incidents of fly-tipping very seriously and where the waste is on our land we will carry out investigations and where possible take action against those responsible.

“Most fly-tipping is carried out by businesses and illegal waste carriers who should be paying to dispose of their waste instead of expecting the taxpayer to foot the bill.

“All Kirklees households can use the council’s household waste sites free of charge to dispose of items like those discarded here, in addition the council offers a low cost collection service for bulky items.

The best way to report fly-tipping is on our website at www.kirklees.gov.uk/fly tipping.”