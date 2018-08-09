Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Tomlinson will watch Huddersfield Town for the first time in 55 years against Chelsea – and is backing the Terriers to improve on their Premier League debut season.

Now 78, John emigrated to New Zealand in 1963 but has never been home to Huddersfield until now because of a fear of flying.

Brought up in Cowcliffe, he watched both Huddersfield Rugby League Club (the Giants) and Town as a youngster and has never stopped supporting both from the other side of the world.

Having watched the Giants round off their regular Super League season in style with an impressive 40-28 dismissal of Wakefield Trinity, he is now looking forward to seeing David Wagner’s Town kick-off their 2018-19 campaign against the Stamford Bridge visitors.

“I always watch Town on TV when I can, but we don’t get the sort of coverage in New Zealand that I would like,” said John, who lives with wife Jan in Wellington.

“ Aaron Mooy is my favourite player at the moment and another one I like is Alex Pritchard. When he settles down I think he will be really good, maybe not quite as good as Mooy but not far behind.

“I felt all along that Town maybe needed to release more players, which has happened the nearer we’ve got to the transfer window, and I do like the new goalkeeper (Ben Hamer) who provides another really good option.

“I’m also hoping Danny Williams can get back to the form he showed for Reading and before his injury because you need competition for places, but I like the attitude shown by the players and the captain and I do think Town will do better than last season.”

John is staying with his sister, Shirley Landon, in Crosland Moor while also travelling around, but he wasn’t going to miss out on watching Town against Chelsea.

“My dad used to take me to Leeds Road when I was a nipper and I remember watching the likes of Jimmy Glazzard, Vic Metcalfe and Ron Staniforth,” recalled John.

“I also remember Harold Hassall and the local boys, Jeff Taylor and his brother Ken, who came out to New Zealand to play cricket for Auckland.

“After that, I can remember seeing Mike O’Grady playing on the wing. It was his final season before he went to Leeds United.”

Amazingly, over all the years, John hasn’t lost his accent – “I’m a Yorkshireman, so I wouldn’t want to lose it!” – and he explained why he’s never been back to this country before.

“I hated flying,” said John, who went to Hillhouse Junior School and King James’ Grammar and was a childhood best friend of Ian Booth (club legend Andy’s father).

“I had a very, very bad experience the first time I flew in New Zealand and it put me off.

“One day I was talking with a doctor who asked why I’d never been back and he totally understood, because he suffered from the same problem.

“But he said he could give me some tablets which would sort me out and, since then, I’ve never had a problem. Half a pill at take-off and that’s it. So I suppose you could say I’m here because of the pills!”

John played cricket at Hall Bower – where Ian Booth played for years and where Andy is still president – and he also played football, but he didn’t continue playing in New Zealand because he was trying to make a life for himself.

Having worked for Thomas Broadbent & Sons in Huddersfield (he played Evening League cricket for them), he worked in New Zealand for a company making car seats, in the production planning office.

But his love for sport never waned, and he explained: “I wanted to make sure I saw Town playing in the Premier League while I was here and I’m really looking forward to it.

“ I was also very impressed with the Giants . I thought in the first half against Wakefield they were exceptionally good.

“A few injuries put them off the boil, but I still enjoyed it and in the first half I thought they were brilliant, so hopefully they can keep it going.”