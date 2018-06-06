The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young Huddersfield Town fan Alysia Singh is the envy of her friends after winning a competition to walk out with the England players during the World Cup.

The eight-year-old from Huddersfield won a competition run by Kia Motors UK to be an official match ball carrier for England’s match against Panama on Sunday, June 24.

She and her dad Ravi, 48, who also supports Town, will enjoy an all expenses paid trip to Russia, including a three-night hotel stay.

Ravi, a former Kirklees College tutor, said: “I think I was more excited than Alysia when she won the competition.

(Image: Huddersfield Town)

“It will be our first World Cup match and Alysia’s first time on a plane. I am really hoping that I can go into the tunnel with her. She might have some last minute nerves, although I think I will be more nervous than her.”

Ravi said the whole family will be cheering on Alysia back in Huddersfield, including her mum Karen.

Alysia won the competition after she made a video of her soccer skills - including the Ronaldo Chop - which she learned while attending the Huddersfield Town Foundation’s SSE Wildcats at Newsome High School and the Tomorrow’s Terriers coaching sessions at Huddersfield Leisure Centre.

The Young Terrier will be one of only 64 children across the world who get to experience this amazing opportunity.

She will make her way to Russia and walk out with the match ball in front of a packed stadium, followed by some of her Three Lions heroes.

The Nizhny Novgorod Stadium has a capacity of more than 44,000 - but the worldwide audience will run into the tens of millions.

Ravi said Alysia’s favourite England players were Harry Kane and Dele Alli. At Town games she loves to watch Aaron Mooy, Jonas Lossl and Christopher Schindler.

A spokesman for the Town Foundation said: “Huddersfield Town’s official charity has been working hard to increase female participation through its thriving Premier League Girls and SSE Wildcats programmes.

“The Town Foundation runs eight different Premier League Girls football programmes, three High Schools sessions and five community ones.

“If you would like to know more about the sessions or get involved, please email poppy.brennan@htafcfoundation.com or call 01484 503 773.”