Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield Town fan who ran onto the pitch during a recent match against Bournemouth has escaped being given a banning order.

Sukhdev Singh, 50, of Cambridge Road, Huddersfield, a Town season ticket holder, pleaded guilty to the offence of unlawfully going onto the playing area at the John Smith’s Stadium on February 11.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told the bench at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that the incident took place at half-time as the players were leaving the pitch.

He said: “Security guards became aware that Mr Singh was on the pitch near the goal posts. He had his arms open and was shouting at someone in the stand. A security guard asked him what he was doing.”

(Image: PhotoEye.co.uk)

Mr Bozman said it emerged that he had had a row with some other fans as to whether he was sat in the correct seat.

He said the security guard asked him what he thought he was doing and he claimed fans had abused him.

Mr Bozman added: “The security guard escorted him off the pitch. He was interviewed by police and said he was involved in an exchange of words with a man.

“He accepted going onto that pitch area. He is of previous good character and this has been an unusual case. Mr Singh has been on bail conditions and so has had a football banning order in any event for the past couple of weeks.”

In mitigation, Rachel Sharpe said: “He was there watching the match. There had been some discussion with people sitting behind him over whether he was in the right seat.

“He said he was in the right seat and he says to avoid any confrontation he moved onto the pitch. The easiest way was to get onto the pitch and away from them. His actions on this occasion were to avoid any violence.”

Chairman of the bench, Derek Walsh, gave him a conditional discharge for 12 months and said the necessary test for a banning order had not been passed.

He said: “It was an isolated incident. You went a little bit too far. I think you have learned your lesson.”

Singh was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 surcharge to be paid within 28 days.