Thousands of Huddersfield Town and Everton fans will clap for a minute today (Sat) in memory of little Alfie Evans who died in hospital early this morning.

The 23-month-old tot, who was at the centre of a legal battle over his care, died at 2.30am.

His heartbroken parents , Everton supporters Kate James and Thomas Evans, posted the sad news on Facebook earlier today.

#CLAPFORALFIE will take place in the 23rd minute.

The idea was warmly welcomed on Facebook with Adele Bowden posting: “I was hoping we could do something like this. Sure every Town fan will join in. xx” while Hazel Rock said: “Alfie you were loved so very much. RIP little man. xx.”

Alfie was being treated at Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool for a degenerative medical condition and his plight touched the hearts of people across the world.

Mr Evans, 21 and Ms James, 20, were battling to take their son to a foreign hospital for treatment for his condition, but they lost a final court appeal on Wednesday.

On Facebook Mr Evans wrote: “My gladiator lay down his shield and gained his wings... absolutely heartbroken.”

The boy’s parents lost all legal challenges to a court ruling allowing the hospital to withdraw ventilation and Alfie had his life support withdrawn on Monday after being in a semi-vegetative state for more than a year.