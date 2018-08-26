Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans are being encouraged to travel to matches by bus to beat congestion.

Roads around the John Smith’s Stadium are often clogged with traffic and now bus company First West Yorkshire has teamed up with the club as an official partner.

During match days First West Yorkshire operates 27 different bus services in and around Huddersfield, Halifax and Bradford.

The bus operator now offers a range of easy payment methods, with contactless and mobile ticketing available, so customers don’t need to worry about having the right change for the fare.

Fans visiting Huddersfield can also use the First Bus Travel app to check when their bus is due at their nearest bus stop and free WiFi is available on board many of the vehicles.

Speaking about the partnership, Martin Hirst, commercial director at First West Yorkshire, said: “Our frequent and great value buses can take you into Huddersfield and then it’s only a short walk across to the football stadium.

“We also offer a wide range of tickets available to suit the needs of different customers, including the Weekend 5 travel for £5 ticket, which is great value if you’re travelling with friends or family and our cheapest tickets can be purchased directly from our mTickets app in advance of boarding the bus.”

Huddersfield Town commercial director Sean Jarvis said: “The buses are now state-of-the-art and I would encourage fans to travel via public transport on match days especially with the amount of services and promotions they offer.”

For more information on bus services to Huddersfield Town go to www.firstgroup.com/halifax-calder-valley-huddersfield .