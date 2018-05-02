Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teenager Conor Mahoney is set for a 23-mile night-time trek from Huddersfield’s John Smith Stadium to Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium in memory of his much-loved stepmum.

Seventeen-year-old Conor – joined by twin brother Blaine, friends Aiden Taylor, Lewis Jones, Josh Neil, Declan Stewart and Blaine’s friend Chelsea Peel – will set out at midnight on Sunday (May 6) and will cross the Pennines during the night in time to reach the home of the newly-crowned Premier League champions in time for Town’s crucial league match.

They aim to raise funds for Dalton-based Kirkwood Hospice, where Conor’s stepmum, Kae Mahoney, spent her last days.

During their trek, the friends, who all met at Shelley College, will wear customised Kirkwood Hospice T-shirts in pink – to match Kae’s personality.

Conor, of Clayton West, who is now on a business studied course at Wakefield College, decided he wanted to help the hospice after seeing the care Kae received before she passed away five weeks ago.

“When my stepmum, Kae, first received care from Kirkwood Hospice during the back end of March this year, I knew nothing about what the hospice did or who they were,” said Conor. “It made me realise just how much recognition they needed and what an amazing organisation they are.

“The care Kae received and the comfort she felt during her last days was genuinely mind-blowing. None of us would have wanted her final days to have been anywhere else but Kirkwood.”

He added: “As well as Kae receiving the care she did, her family, friends and visitors all received similar amounts too; something which we are eternally grateful for.

“It’s little things like Kirkwood going out of their way to get us plates for pizza, as well as putting on a party for Kae’s special day when we found out she wasn’t going to make her 45th birthday at the end of April.

“The work that goes on within Kirkwood’s facilities is immense and beyond imagination until you’ve experienced it yourself. Myself and Kae’s family really cannot thank Kirkwood enough.”

Football is a long-running tradition in Conor’s family. Conor has been a Town fan since birth – following in the footsteps of dad Bill Mahoney. Conor also took inspiration from his auntie, Jane May, who took on her own fundraising walk from Huddersfield to Ewood Park, Blackburn, when she was just 14.

Bill, Jane and Jane’s husband David will be in a support vehicle during the midnight trek.

A JustGiving page, which had an original target for raising £250, now has pledges totalling £1,783 in just four weeks.

Said Conor: “Just knowing Kae was at peace during her passing and throughout her stay at Kirkwood is so heart-warming and raising money is the least we can do.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/conor-mahoney1 . You can also follow their journey at www.facebook.com/groups/232439010639170/