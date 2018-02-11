Huddersfield Town fans hope to pay tribute to fellow Terriers supporter Garry Valentine during the 54th minute of today’s match against Bournemouth .
Garry died last week after a five-year illness.
The tribute has been organised on the Town Facebook group Huddersfield Town - David Wagner’s Premier League Army.
Fans have already being paying tribute to Garry.
It says: “On behalf of Garry and his family can we all stand up and give a wonderful salute to Garry on the 54th minute against Bournemouth to salute him, his family and his love of music – he loved Elvis.
“RIP Garry; thank you for being a friend and everything you stood for ... UTT!”
Daz Dakin posted: “This has come as a shock to hear this. I grew up in Waterloo and would see Gary all the time. Such a nice guy.
“Rest in peace Gary. A top guy taken far too soon.”
Tony O’Brien added: “Only knew Garry for a short time but boy could he belt out a tune. Our loss is heaven’s gain. RIP Garry. Thanks for the memories.”
Helen Duffield added: “So sorry to hear this. Garry was a lovely man who would help anyone.
“I worked with him while at Huddersfield Sports Centre many years ago.
“He loved singing Elvis and it was only a few weeks ago I was speaking about him and his Elvis obsession, funnily enough at a Town game.
“RIP. My thoughts go to his family.”