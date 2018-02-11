Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans hope to pay tribute to fellow Terriers supporter Garry Valentine during the 54th minute of today’s match against Bournemouth .

Garry died last week after a five-year illness.

The tribute has been organised on the Town Facebook group Huddersfield Town - David Wagner’s Premier League Army.

Fans have already being paying tribute to Garry.

It says: “On behalf of Garry and his family can we all stand up and give a wonderful salute to Garry on the 54th minute against Bournemouth to salute him, his family and his love of music – he loved Elvis.

“RIP Garry; thank you for being a friend and everything you stood for ... UTT!”

Daz Dakin posted: “This has come as a shock to hear this. I grew up in Waterloo and would see Gary all the time. Such a nice guy.

“Rest in peace Gary. A top guy taken far too soon.”

Tony O’Brien added: “Only knew Garry for a short time but boy could he belt out a tune. Our loss is heaven’s gain. RIP Garry. Thanks for the memories.”

Helen Duffield added: “So sorry to hear this. Garry was a lovely man who would help anyone.

“I worked with him while at Huddersfield Sports Centre many years ago.

“He loved singing Elvis and it was only a few weeks ago I was speaking about him and his Elvis obsession, funnily enough at a Town game.

“RIP. My thoughts go to his family.”