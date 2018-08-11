The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans have been warned they need to find an alternative route to the John Smith's Stadium for today's game following a vehicle smash on Leeds Road.

The main road leading to the stadium is closed in both directions at Cooper Bridge after two cars collided at just before 9am, leaving two people injured.

The police cordon is expected to remain in place until the early evening while investigations into the crash continue.

Huddersfield Town take on Chelsea FC at the John Smith's Stadium in their opening fixture of the 2018/19 Premier League season. Kick off is at 3pm.

Highways Yorkshire warned fans travelling to the game to find an alternative route.

Follow our blog for the latest traffic updates on this incident:

They tweeted: "Road is likely to be closed for some time and this may affect traffic heading to John Smith's Stadium for Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea FC later today.

"Plan ahead and consider an alternative route.

Bus companies also warned passengers that alternative routes would be busy and delays should be expected.

SERVICE UPDATE. The road closure at Cooper Bridge affecting our 202 & 203 services is now expected to be closed until early evening. ALL our buses are in operation but are experiencing severe delay's caused by the diversion and the build up of other traffic on the diversion route — Arriva Yorkshire (@arrivayorkshire) August 11, 2018

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said a man had been arrested for drink driving following the crash.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s were also taken to hospital.

A full statement read: "Police received reports at 8:57 this morning (11 August) of a road traffic collision in Mirfield.

"Emergency services including ambulance and fire service were called to Cooper Bridge Road, where two vehicles had collided.

"The vehicles involved were a purple Peugeot and a black Audi S5.

"A male in his 60s and a female in her 70s have been taken to hospital.

"Another male has been arrested for drink drinking.

"There are road closures in place in the area and drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time."