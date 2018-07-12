Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Huddersfield Town Foundation has reached a milestone with the opening of its 30th breakfast club.

Pupils at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Dalton now kick-start their learning days with a healthy breakfast of cereal, yogurt, fruit juice, toast and fresh fruit.

They also get some early physical activity to begin their school day with a ‘Wake Up and Shake Up’ session that includes singing, dancing, music, skipping – and even bowling.

The Town Foundation’s Julie Sheffield said: “Everyone at the charity is very proud after the launch of our 30th Breakfast Club at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School.

“The school has been fantastic to work with and we’re delighted to play our part in ensuring the children are guaranteed a proper meal to start the day, which has been proven to be very beneficial to their learning.

“It’s also fantastic that we could tally this launch up with our support of the Premier League’s ‘SuperMovers’ scheme. Together, the combination of some physical exercise and the nutritious breakfast is the perfect mix for youngsters in a morning.

“As always, I’d like to thank the Foundation’s supporters – Town fans, other individuals and generous businesses – for their continued backing. Without you, we could not help so many children in our community in this manner.”

Town’s breakfast clubs, launched in 2012, has now provided over one million healthy meals for children in Kirklees and the surrounding area.

If you want to get involved in the scheme – through financial support or any other method – please email Julie on julie.sheffield@htafc.com or call 01484 503773.