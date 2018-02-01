Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s Premier League players are to get a brand new gym and video room.

The club has been given the green light to extend its PPG Canalside sports complex.

Plans approved by Kirklees Council show the new build will feature a heavy weights gym, a light gym, a flexibility studio, a treatment room and two video rooms.

Managers will also benefit from their own changing rooms and new offices.

HTAFC chief executive, Julian Winter, said: “The club is constantly looking to improve the professional and public provisions at PPG Canalside and the newest development to the First Team building will push the footballing side of the facility onto new heights.

“It’s very important that we can create the best environment and infrastructure to best support the work of David Wagner and his players and the new extension will provide important new facilities to the technical staff.”

Huddersfield Town have transformed the former Sygenta recreation ground at Leeds Road over the past six years into a dedicated football academy and training facility.

The original clubhouse has been refurbished and a range of temporary buildings have been introduced to provide changing rooms, offices and classrooms.

The new build will see all of the temporary structures removed and more parking spaces added.

Canalside also has a cafe bar open to the public and a gym for members which is unaffected by the new plans.

The Examiner has previously reported how bowlers and snooker players were angered after their facilities were reduced at the complex.