The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rare chance has arisen to work alongside long-serving Huddersfield Town kit man Andy Brook.

The club is looking to appoint a new assistant to Andy, who has served under 16 different managers over more than 25 years.

And yes, the job DOES involve cleaning players’ muddy boots - and travelling abroad for overseas fixtures.

The successful candidate will work alongside Andy at the training ground and will be expected to get to know players from the first team and development squad players.

A club spokesman described the post as a “rare opportunity” to work with Huddersfield Town’s first team and Academy setup.

The salary is £15,000 a year.

Here’s the key tasks that the assistant’s role entails:

* Management of the training kit on a daily basis in conjunction with the first team kit manager

* Printing match kits for both first team and development squad

* Laundry of match and training kits

* Cleaning boots after training sessions

* Supporting the kit manager in all areas of kit management operation

* To work all development squad matches both home and away

* To work home and away development squad matches on a flexible basis including fixtures overseas.

The closing date for applications is May 20.

Applicants are urged to email their CV to nicola.stead@htafc.com