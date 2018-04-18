Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fresh from almost pulling off an 80-1 Grand National coup professional punter Richard Ward expects a big run tonight (Wed) from his Huddersfield Town-themed horse.

Huddersfilly Town, which has won two of its last four races, goes at Kempton tonight with Richard in confident mood.

Richard, who runs Huddersfield-based horse racing syndicate BGC Racing, confounded the pundits on Saturday by tipping huge outsider Valseur Lido.

The Irish-trained horse belied its odds – which drifted to 150-1 at one point – to give supporters a real run for their money in one of the world’s greatest races.

Valseur Lido was with the leaders all the way but tired late on and finished a brave eighth.

Some bookies were offering five or six places for each-way and Richard only just missed out on making the day of dozens of once-a-year punters who read about his audacious tip on the Examiner website on Saturday morning.

Richard said: “Valseur Lido was one of the two classiest horses in the race and whatever happened it shouldn’t have been such a big price.

“The horse was there all the way and at one point I thought we were going to be in the money. If it had won I think I’d have been given the freedom of Huddersfield!”

Richard, who has 44 horses now including 10 with emerging jumps trainer Dan Skelton, tips horses every day to members of his racing club.

Yesterday, he put up the appropriately-named Examiner at Newmarket – and the horse duly won in a photo finish at 14-1.

Richard said: “When I was made aware of it I really fancied its chances. With a name like that you couldn’t make it up.”

Huddersfilly Town, trained by Ivan Furtado and ridden by top all-weather jockey Luke Morris, is around a 7-1 chance for the 6.45 race.

Richard, of Fixby, is a lifelong Town fan and BGC Racing is a club partner and will also be involved in a Huddersfield Town Race Day this summer.

Huddersfilly Town was the first of Richard’s football club-themed horses, along with Liverpool’s Shelneverwalkalone. Now he has purchased a second Town horse, Terrier Spirit, and will be selling shares shortly.

BGC has two other horses running today in Sam Red and Geography Teacher, named after a TV interview in which former jockey Luke Harvey jokingly referred to Richard as “looking like a geography teacher.”

On March 29 at Wetherby BGC sponsored a race on behalf of two charities Brain Tumour Research and Will’s Way. The club won the race with its horse Cosy Club and donated £500 to the charities.

Richard has now come up with a wacky fundraising idea he thinks could go viral on social media.

Danny Waite, one of the club’s two racing managers, took up the challenge of heading a Chocolate Orange on a Facebook video and now Richard wants others to have a go for a good cause.

He has bought 100 Chocolate Oranges and is inviting people into his office in Southgate in Huddersfield town centre – the former Timebox betting shop – on Friday to head a Chocolate Orange. In return he will donate £5 for each person up to a total of £500.

Those brave enough to take part will receive a Chocolate Orange and a BGC goody bag including free membership.

They will also donate £5 for every video of a Chocolate Orange Challenge sent to them.

Search for BGC Racing on Facebook or download the app.