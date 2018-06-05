Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s charity has won a major award.

The Town Foundation has won gold for the Best Community Scheme at the 2018 Sports Business Awards.

Huddersfield Town’s official charity has been recognised for its outstanding work off the pitch and in the local community at the annual awards ceremony.

The judges looked at the Foundation’s dedication to and understanding of local communities alongside the positive impact it has had on them.

The Town Foundation beat competition from West Ham United, Goals4Girls, Newcastle United, Everton in the Community, One Team and DJS Research & Leicester City FC: Improving the Match Day Experience for Disabled Fans.

Since its inception the Town Foundation has launched 28 breakfast clubs, helping to give children a healthy start to the day with over a million breakfasts being served. Alongside this the Foundation has also launched a number of different campaigns to engage the community, most recently through the Big Sleep Out raising over £55,000 for homeless charities.

The Town Foundation has now adopted the tagline of ‘One Club One Community’.

Alongside the success of the Town Foundation, the PPG Canalside Fanzone was also nominated for the Best Match (or Game) Day Experience award. This award was for the best match/game day experience delivered to fans and spectators who were in attendance.

The Town Foundation’s Operations and Events Manager Julie Sheffield said: “As a Foundation our main aim is to make a big difference in our community, whether that’s through our breakfast clubs or through helping homeless charities.

“Our ‘One Club, One Community’ mantra is key to our success and we can’t wait for the Town Foundation to grow in the future.”