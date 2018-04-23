The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield train conductor has spoken about the devastation of knowing he has a terminal illness.

Neil Crossland, 54, was given the terrible news he had pancreatic cancer in September last year.

He spent a week in Huddersfield Royal Infirmary before being discharged and has since undergone chemotherapy but his condition is terminal.

Neil explains: “It came out of the blue. I had been fit and well and then I had stomach pains when I was on rest days from work and ended up in hospital.

“They did some tests and the next day I was told that they suspected terminal illness.

“It was all really quick.”

Neil lives in Halifax with his wife Anita, 46, and children Adam, 20, and Abigail, 17.

He added: “It is unusual for people of my age. It’s more common in those around 70. It also doesn’t have many symptoms which means it usually means when it is discovered it’s quite advanced.

“I’d obviously heard about pancreatic cancer but it wasn’t something I was aware of. It’s not genetic and I’d been feeling okay.”

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

Neil, who has worked as a train conductor for 20 years based at Huddersfield has been supported by his colleagues who have rallied round in his absence.

Neil added: “Three of them did a charity headshave at the Jules Verne pub in Huddersfield for Overgate Hospice and Macmillan.

“I went along and it was a nice thing for them to do.

“It was quite light hearted and it was nice to see everyone again.”

The three who plucked up the courage for the headshave included Huddersfield conductor manager Dave Morris, train conductor Jeremy Robertshaw and Geraldine Smith who runs Station Buffet.