The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It looked like a set from Worzel Gummidge as Meltham staged its popular annual scarecrow festival.

Dozens of scarecrows were dotted around the village for the annual event which took place on Monday between 10am and 4pm.

Organisers the Meltham Business Association helped to put on live music, food, raffles and competitions as organisers Meltham Business Association.

The winning scarecrow was Print Imp’s Scarecrow Kong, with the Fox Hole’s Never Trust a Skinny Chef in second and the Flowerpot Men, created by Dimps Hair Studio in third.

In the children’s category Laura Merryman came first, Demi Turner second and Stacy Oldham third.

And the schools category was won by Scholes, with Meltham C of E second and Helme in third.

The WI won the group category, with the Methodist Church second and HRI third.

The adult section was won by Brenda Taylor.

The event was supported by Meltham Lions and the entertainment was provided by groups including Honley Samba Band.

Surplus funds will go towards supporting local charities, community groups and/or schools as well as hosting future local community events.