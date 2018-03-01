Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Arctic conditions we've been experiencing over the past two days are showing no signs of abating.

Thousands of motorists have been stranded on the M62 today for seven hours while the eastbound carriageway was closed for Highways workers to clear the route of snow.

And it looks as though drivers will face delays into the evening as trapped vehicles are slowly released.

The Met Office has an amber weather warning for snow in place until 10am tomorrow, adding: "Frequent and often heavy snow showers are expected to continue through Thursday and overnight into Friday morning with further significant accumulations likely.

"Long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur. Roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers. Some rural communities might be cut off for several days. Long interruptions to power supplies and other services such as telephone and mobile phone networks, could occur."

Currently the Met Office is issuing a yellow weather warning for snow for Huddersfield until 11.55pm on Saturday.

Highways England has reissued its weather warning, advising motorists to only travel if necessary. They said: "Road users in the North East of England are being advised to check the weather forecast and road conditions before travelling today 1st March and tomorrow 2nd March, as significant levels of snow are being experienced : Highways England has issued a severe weather warning.

"Road users are advised to take extra care when travelling in snowy conditions: allow plenty of extra time to complete your journey and consider whether your journey is absolutely necessary before setting out, by first checking the very latest forecast and road conditions."

The Weather Channel is predicting snow until 7pm today, when wind is expected to pick up and last until at least tomorrow night.

Further snow showers are predicted.

Here is the Weather Channel's forecast for the next 24 hours