The beautiful weather we enjoyed over the weekend had to end in typical northern British fashion yesterday with clouds and showers.

And there's more of that unsettled weather to come with clouds, rain and sunny intervals, forecast for next week.

But there is hope on the horizon, according to the Weather Channel .

A ridge of high pressure is set to bring temperatures of up to 20°C the week after.

For the remainder of this week and the weekend we can expect cloud and showers with a hint of sunshine on Friday.

Temperatures will remain mild with a maximum of 15°C on Friday and Saturday and a low of 5°C tomorrow (Thursday).

The following week we can expect slightly drier, cloudy days with some sunny spells and highs of 16°C on Tuesday and Friday.

But temperatures are set to increase on Monday 21 May with a maximum of 20°C. Don't get your sun cream out though as it's expected to be overcast with a 40% chance of rain.

Tuesday will be similar but on Wednesday temperatures will stay fairly high with a maximum of 20°C. It'll be drier too with sunny spells.

A Weather Channel spokesperson said: "A further ridge of high pressure could build near the north of Scotland towards the next Bank Holiday which could lure some fine and dry weather to northern areas, confining any showers and cooler temperatures to the south."