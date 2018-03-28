Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The people of Huddersfield who helped in a huge search operation for a missing man have been praised by his family after he was found safe and well .

Stephen Paul, 58, was reported missing on Monday night near Morrison’s at Waterloo .

Police issued an urgent appeal to trace Mr Paul who they said was a ‘high risk’ missing person.

The force drafted in the police helicopter and all three mountain rescue teams: Calder Valley Search and Rescue and Team, Woodhead Mountain Rescue and Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team to assist with around 50 volunteers searching on Monday night.

Police confirmed Mr Paul was located yesterday afternoon.

His niece Alison posted on Facebook last night: “Stephen has been found. I have just been with him – he’s with police and paramedics and will be receiving all of the care he requires.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to every single person who has shared our posts, messaged us with info, helped us look for him and sent well wishes. There were literally thousands of you. Huddersfield is full of truly wonderful people.”

A force spokesman thanked members of the public and media for sharing the police appeals which were posted on social media.