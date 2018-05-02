Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Workers in Huddersfield earn the second lowest wages of any large town or city in the UK.

According to official figures, the average wage in Huddersfield is £424 per week.

The only town (with a population above 135,000) where the average salary pays less is Southend, Essex, where it's £413 per week, reports the BBC .

Immediately above Huddersfield, on the table compiled by The Centre for Cities, was Birkenhead where the average weekly wage was £428 followed by Wigan where it was £436.

Unsurprisingly London workers were among the highest paid commanding an average weekly salary of £727. The second highest paid town was Reading (£655), Crawley, Sussex (£633) and Milton Keynes (£619). The majority of better paid towns and cities were in the South East of England with the exception of Edinburgh (£598) and Aberdeen (£597).

Poorer paid town were generally in the North and Midlands with some Welsh towns and cities offering the lowest pay.

Why are wages in towns like Huddersfield so poor?

Because towns like Huddersfield are home to fewer businesses that demand higher skilled workers who in turn command higher salaries.

Their populations are generally educated to a lower level and have a narrower skill set than those in better paid towns, reports the BBC . For example, towns at the bottom of the chart have the fewest numbers of people educated to degree level.

But the same jobs can command higher salaries in different area. For example, call centre staff, sales assistants and those in the 'sales and customer service' sector earn on average £207 per week. In Crawley however they'll earn £354.

This can even be the case with the best paid occupations. Senior managers and directors earned an average of £615 per week in Southend, whereas in London they raked in £1,208.

The cost of living can play a part in this; it's much cheaper to live in Huddersfield than it is to live in Oxford, for example.

It also depends on the main type of employer in the area; IT workers earn double in Reading than they would in Wakefield. That's because Reading is home to massive IT firms like Microsoft and Hewlett Packard.

How can we increase the average wage in Huddersfield?

Resident with the greatest skills will often move to places with more skilled, better paid jobs. The only way the town can reduce the 'brain drain' is by providing more high quality jobs.