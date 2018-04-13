Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of thousands of jobs in Yorkshire are at risk if the UK government “gets the wrong deal” on Brexit.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said 250,000 jobs in the region – including many in Huddersfield - were linked to trade with the European Union but with just a year to go until Brexit, the people doing those jobs were still in the dark about how thery would be affected.

Speaking at the TUC’s Brexit and Yorkshire conference in Leeds, she said: “The government’s own analysis shows that 250,000 jobs in Yorkshire and the Humber – that’s one in 10 – are linked to trade with the EU. But with just a year to go until Brexit the people doing those jobs are still in the dark about what’s going to happen.

“Ministers are so unprepared that we’re still facing a real risk of Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal.

“That would be disastrous for Huddersfield. The government’s own analysis shows that a ‘no deal’ Brexit would hit growth in Yorkshire and the Humber by 7%.

“This makes me worry for Huddersfield, a town that’s really turning its fortunes around through education, training, and creative industries.

“As automation has left more and more mill workers unemployed, investment in education and training is vital to ensure local communities can be part of the modern economy.

“But this government is not investing in people. So, if and when a hard Brexit happens – and we lose funding for the Construction in the Community (CiC) project which has transformed the lives of low skilled workers, or the Enterprise College at Cleckheaton and the Kirklees Youth Enterprise Centre – what will the government do?

“I worry that answer is ‘not much’.

“After the vote Theresa May promised to listen to people in places like Huddersfield to ensure they got more jobs, more investment and more opportunities to thrive.

“In reality, the opposite has happened. The terms of Brexit are being decided by factions within the Conservative Party and the interests of ordinary working people aren’t getting a look in.

“The TUC is clear: the UK voted to leave the EU but no-one – in Yorkshire or anywhere else – voted to be poorer or to lose their rights at work.

“The prime minister must stop crossing her fingers and hoping that something will turn up.

Time is running out. Theresa May needs to stop crossing her fingers and hoping something will turn up. It’s time to get a deal that delivers for ordinary working people, in Huddersfield and across the UK.”