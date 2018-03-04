The video will start in 8 Cancel

Snow drifts over 6ft deep were caught on camera as blizzards hit Huddersfield earlier this week.

Lots of people braved the elements to get that perfect shot of drifting snow in Scapegoat Hill, Outlane, Golcar, Emley Moor, Meltham, Netherthong, Pole Moor, Slaithwaite, Stainland, Holme and many other villages.

Many people captured photos of buried cars while others filmed themselves jumping feet-first into very deep snow.

We asked Examiner readers to post their photos of snow drifts on our social media pages.

Adam Nelson posted a photo of deep snow and said: “It was easily six foot deep on a track near Netherthong.”

Robert Davidson said the snow was up to his shoulders in Hade Edge.

Yvonne Smith posted a video of her 6ft 1in tall son disappearing into a deep drift at Slades Road, Golcar.

John West took a photo of a drift on Thong Lane at Holmfirth which he estimated at 6ft.