A sci-fi event in Huddersfield at the weekend has been such a success the next one is already being planned.

The Comic-Con event at Kirklees College attracted around 2,500 people and included Colin Baker - aka the sixth Doctor Who - along with his assistant Peri, played by Nicola Bryant.

Organiser Martin Ballard said: “It was such fantastic fun. As the organiser on the day the pressure is really on and it can pass as a blur but this one was such a happy and relaxed event. We had more space this year and the people at the college are fantastic to work with so I’m already turning my thoughts to next year.”

The event also boasted a Tardis on site along with Lightning McQueen, a DeLorean from Back to the Future, K.I.T.T. from TV’s Knightrider and Burt Reynolds’ car from Smokey and the Bandit.

There was also a full-size version of Jabba the Hutt from Return of the Jedi and visiting Disney princesses.

Organiser Martin Ballard gave the Examiner a tour of different attractions which include characters, vehicles and actors from Star Wars, Dr Who, Ghost Busters and Jurassic Park.

Visitors took part in a charity raffle with prizes donated by Doctor Who actress and comedienne Catherine Tate.

The charities benefiting are the Laura Crane Trust and the Cathie Stankevitch Foundation which helps disadvantaged children, young people and adults facing barriers to a normal life.