Hurrah, Huddersfield has beat our neighbours in Halifax in getting its own Monopoly board.

It was announced on Tuesday morning that Huddersfield had won the public vote .

And now you can suggest local landmarks to feature on the Monopoly board that is set to be released in October - just in time for Christmas.

The Monopoly board has 40 squares in all - some are generic like ‘Go to Jail’ but around 26 could be localised.

Ideas for which landmarks should be included can be made by the public until next Monday and suggestions can be sent to huddersfield@winningmoves.co.uk or via the official Huddersfield MONOPOLY Facebook page.

Polls get underway from Tuesday and close at 23.59pm on Monday 2 April 2018.

Here’s our guide to what we think should feature.

Railway Stations:

Our grand Huddersfield Railway Station will be on there, but we think they should pick Marsden on the TransPennine line, Lockwood on the Penistone line and Deighton too, just to cover more areas.

Utilities:

Yorkshire Water could get a mention, maybe they could throw in a wind farm as we have plenty of turbines in the rural areas around Huddersfield.

Local landmarks:

Victoria Tower, Castle Hill: it’s our most iconic landmark. There would be an outcry if that didn’t feature.

Emley Moor Mast: the television mast can be seen for miles and from many parts of Huddersfield.

John Smith’s Stadium: home of Huddersfield Town and Giants, the Stadium will surely get a slot.

Harold Wilson’s statue: it’s a landmark and it could feature on a St George’s Square square or on its own.

Greenhead Park: the town’s main park is deserving of a square.

Almondbury’s Tardis - the recently-restored police box would be a nod to Doctor Who, a role which Skelmanthorpe actress Jodie Whittaker will take on later this year.

Tolson Museum: Huddersfield’s main museum set among Ravensknowle Park.

A few other ideas:

Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Huddersfield Parish Church, the Lawrence Batley Theatre, one of the many unique Huddersfield University buildings; Byram Arcade, Kingsgate, Huddersfield Library and Art Gallery, Huddersfield Town Hall, Aspley Marina.

Huddersfield’s answer to Mayfair: the part-gated Daisy Lea Lane in Lindley is one of the most exclusive places to live.

Huddersfield’s answer to Old Kent Road: we based this on the cheapest house sold in Huddersfield in the last 12 months and it was Thorne Road in Thornton Lodge.

Free parking:

Free parking? In Huddersfield? Shoppers would love it, but sadly there’s no free parking in Huddersfield. Opposition political parties fear the end of free parking in the smaller towns and villages around Huddersfield at the moment. Maybe Monopoly will have to introduce a nominal charge.

Counters:

Forget the boot, the iron and the boat, here’s a few local ideas:

An ice-cream in honour of Dixons.

A chicken in honour of Marstons.

A Cat in honour of Felix the Huddersfield Station Cat.

A Lion in honour of the Lions on top of the buildings in St George’s Square.

A pint in honour of our many micro-breweries.

The top hat could be a nod to our textile heritage, though a suit would be better, plus the thimble is ok.

Chance cards:

Cheekily suggested by a reader: “you got caught throwing a cig butt on the floor pay £50 to the banker”.

Community cards:

Philanthropist game players could be making donations to Huddersfield’s Mission.