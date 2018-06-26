Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Award-winning halloumi cheesemaker Razan Alsous is gearing up production – amid reports of a shortage of the tasty treat.

Razan, who came to Huddersfield as a refugee and lives at Crosland Moor, produces about 2,500 bags of the salty, squeaky cheese each week, but is seeking funding to install machinery at her factory in Sowerby Bridge to treble output following a rise in demand.

She has also recruited a new member of staff to join the six-strong team.

And her company, Yorkshire Dama Cheese, which started out in Linthwaite four years ago, is set to sign a deal this week to supply a major supermarket.

Razan said demand for her product had soared in recent months – partly due to the reported shortage and partly through recommendation.

“Every batch we are currently making has been ordered in advance,” she said. “We do about 2,500 bags a week, but we are going to treble that. If we treble output, we know there is the demand.

“We are trying to get support to buy machinery to increase capacity. At present, our cheese is 100% handmade, but this is not efficient to make bigger quantities.”

National newspapers report that farmers in Cyprus are struggling to meet demand for halloumi – with some people on Twitter saying their local shops were out of stock.

The Mail Online is reporting that top halloumi producer Pittas is sending emergency supplies by road from Cyprus to stores that don’t want to wait four weeks for it to arrive by sea. Director John Pittas told the newspaper: “It costs more money to send it that way but Brits love their halloumi.”

However, Tesco and Sainsbury’s said there was no issue with their supply of halloumi.

This follows excitement last month as Aldi became the first supermarket to sell frozen halloumi fries. The trendy snack comes in a 190g bag and is priced at only £1.99.

Razan said part of the reason for the shortage may be due to producers in Cyprus insisting on using sheep and goat milk to make halloumi.

Razan said: “We use quality milk from Yorkshire cows and there is no shortage of that.”

She countered suggestions that halloumi made with milk from cows wasn’t the “real deal”.

Said Razan: “Halloumi is a method of cheese-making. It’s originally from the Middle East. The halloumi method was used by bedouins in the desert using goat’s milk. There weren’t any cows in the desert. We use local sources and the available milk is from cows.”

Razan, who fled from Syria and arrived in the UK in 2012, hit the headlines in 2015 when she won gold at the World Cheese Awards for her plain halloumi cheese, only 18 months after setting up her business.

Since then, Yorkshire Dama Cheese has won a further 17 awards and grown to supply farm shops, farmers’ markets and delicatessens with customers in Yorkshire, the Midlands, the South and Scotland.