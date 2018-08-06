The video will start in 8 Cancel

Those struggling to get a good night’s sleep will be relieved to hear the summer heatwave is set to cool again this week.

Huddersfield has been hit by mega temperatures into the 30s in recent weeks, as Britain bakes in the hottest summer for decades.

Weatherman Paul Stevens has said the temperatures will cool again this week to give way for slightly fresher weather, and even some showery spells.

He said: “The heat is going to give way in the next few days as cooler more showery weather arrives from the North West by Tuesday.”

However, Paul added that the heat “is not done with us just yet.”

He said: “There will be bursts of heat with showery spells and drier, hotter spells but not quite as prolonged.”

The average temperature in Huddersfield last week was 3.2°C above the usual average for this time of year, and Paul says if July’s weather continues through August it will be “the hottest summer on record by up to a degree.”

Huddersfield’s hottest summer since records began was in 2003 with an average temperature of 16.7°C (62.06°F).

Paul added: “Monday will be hot and hazy with spells of hazy sunshine and a high 27°C. Tuesday will be rather more cloudy with some showery rain moving South East slowly followed by fresher air by evening. Wednesday is cooler with some heavy and possibly thundery showers.”