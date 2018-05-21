Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield has enjoyed some sunny warmth over the last few days and the good weather shows no signs of stopping.

Monday morning mist has given way to clear skies and sun this afternoon. Temperatures have continued to rise as well, climbing from a slightly chilly start to the day into lunchtime temperatures of around 20°C.

This trend will continue into the early afternoon, eventually reaching a peak of 22°C by 2pm when a light cloud will start to creep across the Huddersfield skies.

That light cloud will hang around for the rest of the afternoon - as will the warm temperatures - before a heavier covering rolls in around 5pm, bringing with it the possibility of showers.

Huddersfield should avoid the worst of the rain as other areas of the country are hit by thundery downpours.

After the rain, light cloud broken by sun will return and temperatures will start to cool off - however temperatures won't drop below 15°C until 10pm so don't rush inside too quickly.

It's going to be a humid and pleasantly cool night for Huddersfield.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said Monday's forecast is set to continue into Tuesday and Wednesday and the week beyond: "On Monday, after early mist has burned off temps will rise to 22°C again but with a little more instability.

"The threat of a thundery shower is there but it remains less than 20% as most of any showers will probably form west of the Pennines.

"Tues will be more hazy with a bit more of a North Easterly flow and again the odd shower but generally it will be dry again.

"Wednesday will be warm and humid with a low risk thundery shower 21c. This dry, warm, settled weather will continue right through into next weekend."

Check out the hour by hour weather forecast below for a detailed look at the next 12 hours: