Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fugitive suspected of being involved in Huddersfield’s worst-ever mass murder is fighting extradition to the UK.

Shahid Mohammed has been on the run since May 2002 when eight people - including five children - were killed in a house fire on Osborne Road in Birkby.

He remains the only suspect not to have faced justice in connection with the tragedy and his whereabouts were unknown until 2015 when he was arrested in Pakistan.

Now the Home Office, which deals with extradition issues, has confirmed he is fighting extradition back to the UK.

They told the Examiner: “The UK has requested Shahid Mohammed’s extradition from Pakistan.

“He was arrested in 2015 and since then the case has been before the Pakistan courts.

“The current position is that Mohammed has appealed against extradition. We await the decision of the Pakistan court. Mohammed remains in custody.”

Det Supt Nick Wallen, of West Yorkshire Police, said this week: “West Yorkshire Police continue to liaise closely with representatives from the British Embassy in Islamabad as we seek to extradite Shahid Mohammed from Pakistan almost 16 years after the murders of eight members of the Christi family and over three years since his arrest.

“We remain determined to bring Mohammed back to the UK to face justice in a British Court and remain positive that his extradition will take place soon.”

In 2002 killers poured petrol through the letterbox and put a petrol bomb through the window of the Chisti family’s home and then lit it.

The fire claimed the lives of eight members of the same family: six-month-old Najeebah Nawaz, Aneesa Nawaz, two, Tayyaba Bootall, three, Ateeqa Nawaz, five, Rabiah Bootall, 10, Muhammed Ateeq-Ur-Rehman, 18, and Nafeesa Aziz aged 35 were all killed that night. Zaib-U-Nisa, 54, died in hospital a week later.

While others faced the court for their part in the crime, Mohammed fled while on police bail after his initial arrest. He has never faced justice or answered for his suspected part in the crime.

In July 2003 three Huddersfield men, Shaied Iqbal, Shakiel Shazad Amir, and Nazar Hussain, were convicted for their part in the crime. Nazar Hussain has since been released on parole.

Shazad and Hussain were convicted of manslaughter while Iqbal was convicted of eight counts of murder.