Kirklees’ newly appointed district police commander has spoken out after a spate of firearms discharge incidents over the last few weeks.

Chief Supt Julie Sykes, who only took up her position days ago, tried to reassure the public following the latest incident in Blacker Road, Birkby, last night.

She said: “In the past few months, we have seen a number of incidents involving firearms across Kirklees district. I do understand the concerns from our communities, but I would like to reassure residents that all incidents involving firearms and violent crime are treated very seriously.

“When we receive a call from a member of the public with concern or reporting use or possession of a firearm, we respond as a force in a robust but proportionate way and often armed police officers are deployed to an area. Every call is taken and recorded in good faith; there are instances when armed officers are deployed in order to preserve and protect public safety to an area but there is no evidence of firearms or weapons present when the officers arrive.

“Over the past few months, we have conducted a number of proactive operations to ensure Kirklees continues to be a safe place, resulting in a number of firearms being recovered. We have a dedicated team of specialist officers in Kirklees who work tirelessly to seize drugs, firearms and weapons and this remains an ongoing commitment to the district.

“Our neighbourhood policing teams have a vital role within our communities and are also very active in carrying out reassurance work and support to residents and communities affected by any incidents. We also continually work with our partners to update them on all incidents.

“We have teams of officers and detectives who are currently engaged with a number of ongoing investigations; if anyone has any information, they are urged to contact the local NPT officers or Kirklees CID via 101. Information can also be passed in confidence and anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

These are some of the recent firearms incidents:

* June 8 – a 32-year-old man Vajid Karim was shot in the thigh at point blank range by a masked man outside his home in Arnold Street, Birkby

* July 11 – a barber’s shop worker suffered head injuries after being attacked in Water Royd Lane, Mirfield

* July 14 – Shots were fired during the Huddersfield Carnival celebrations on Great Northern Street

* July 17 – Dozens of officers, some carrying weapons, descended on Deighton Road. Residents say raid was linked to shooting incident at Huddersfield Carnival

* July 27 – Armed Police closed Commercial Road, Skelmanthorpe, while they investigated what turned out to be a false alarm

* August 2 – Armed police were sent to Netheroyd Hill, Fixby, after 999 callers said a man hiding a weapon had fled following a police chase

* August 6 – Armed police went to Blacker Road after reports of shots fired