a FAST food restaurant is set to serve up a history lesson along with its burgers and fries as it takes a starring role in a TV show.

Huddersfield’s branch of Wimpy will feature in BBC Two’s popular history programme Back in Time for Tea.

Throughout the series, the Bradford-based Ellis family has travelled back in time to discover how changing food in the north of England reveals what life was like for working class families over the past 100 years.

Episode five, which is set in the 1980s, will see teenage daughters Caitlin and Freya having a taste of life working in the Wimpy in Cloth Hall Street.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

They learn how to take orders, cook and build a burger and serve customers.

The daughters then sit down with Wimpy UK managing director, Chris Woolfenden, to talk about the chain’s own history and how it has changed over the years.

For Chris, the conversation gave him an opportunity to reminisce about his own career, which began in 1984 at the Wimpy restaurant in Windsor, Berkshire.

His father Max worked for Wimpy too, eventually taking over the company and running it until he retired in 2004, so Chris really did grow up with the brand.

He said: “It was lovely to be able to chat with Caitlyn and Freya about Wimpy’s history, to tell them about some of our favourite dishes over the years and how the brand has developed.

“Some of the iconic dishes, such as our original quarter pounder and cheese and our famous Knickerbocker Glory were on the menu in the 1980s and they are still there today, thanks to popular demand.

“I’d like to think that if the Ellis family dined at Wimpy in the 1980s, today they would still be coming through the door with the family’s next generation.”

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The burger chain originally began in 1934 in the United States and was based in Chicago.

Then in 1954 the brand was introduced to the UK as “Wimpy Bar” in Coventry Street, London.

Wimpy grew to approximately 1,500 locations in dozens of countries before declining to several hundred locations in two or three countries.

Today there are only 80 restaurants in the UK and Huddersfield’s is the only remaining restaurant in West Yorkshire.

Phil Barden, owner of the Wimpy in Cloth Hall Street, said: “We were thrilled to welcome the BBC through our doors and it was great fun watching the filming take place.

“Caitlyn and Freya did very well and I’d happily give them a job any time.”

Back in Time for Tea will be shown on BBC Two at 8pm on Tuesday March 6.