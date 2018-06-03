Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The man behind Huddersfield’s Comic-Con is planning his next event: a one-day music festival featuring some big-name acts.

And whilst Martin Ballard is remaining tight-lipped over which artistes have signed on to play at HuddsFest, he promises that local folk won’t be disappointed.

“People have been asking me how I can advertise a live concert without mentioning which bands are playing,” says Martin. “But we’ve already sold 200 tickets out of a complement of 500.”

The event, on August 27 at Storthes Hall, will feature reggae, ‘80s British pop and newer bands bringing a post-millennial sound.

And it will serve as a platform for rising acts, giving newer bands – including local talent – a chance to showcase their styles and sounds to a wider audience.

Martin, 44, who is based in Paddock, has a long pedigree in events management. As well as running Huddersfield Comic-Con he organises the Monkey Gigs List website, which promotes live music across Huddersfield and Halifax. The new festival was born out of the website.

“For the last 18 months I have been promoting local bands playing in pubs. I decided to put on a communal gig where we could get to see the local bands together.

“I started the conversation and I wanted a national band. I’ve come to an agreement with a band that everyone will have hard of. We’ve put together a brilliant venue and we have the undercard – two other bands – to support them.

“I’ll be announcing them on the weekend of June 8/9. Bands that I can announce now include Fiery Biscuits and The Bluestrings, both from Huddersfield.

“There is a big appeal for live music in Huddersfield. As an area there can be 300 live bands playing at weekends. The national bands know that, too.”

Martin says he chose Storthes Hall as it was big enough and available at short notice.

In addition as an out-of-season hall of residence it has 1,400 rooms that are available to hire at cheap rates if revellers wish to stay overnight.

“This one-day special is a test. We are planning a two- or three-day event next year if this works.”

The first 500 tickets are currently available at a 50% discount. To take advantage go to www.huddsfest.co.uk