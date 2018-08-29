Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This shocking arsenal of weapons looks like something that might have been seized in a firearms raid.

But instead it was found by chance when officers visited a house to arrest a man on suspicion of rape.

The stash of terrifying firearms and blades were discovered at a house in Liversedge yesterday (Tues) while officers were carrying out the arrest. Among the collection were two handguns, a crossbow, a stab vest, several rifles and 18 knives.

The full number of weapons seized has not been confirmed but it's thought as many was 30 were seized from the house.

Pictures of the weapons were posted on Twitter by West Yorkshire Police's Dewsbury Proactive Team, who wrote: "Male in custody for a serious offence. This haul of weapons seized during a house search for destruction. All in a day's work!"

The weapons are now safely off the streets and will be destroyed by police.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A 20-year-old male was arrested in Liversedge on suspicion of rape.

"A search of his property was conducted following the arrest and officers discovered and seized a number of weapons.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

The discovery comes as concerns mount over violent crime in Huddersfield and the surrounding areas. Last week saw a spate of violence involving both knives and firearms, with two incidents in Birkby and two further separate stabbings in Thornton Lodge and Marsden over the weekend.