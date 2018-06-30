The video will start in 8 Cancel

A major Holmfirth business has suffered a damaging fire overnight.

Holmfirth Dyers went up in flames just after midnight while employees were working inside.

Initial reports are that no one has been injured.

On Facebook, some staff have said they were trapped inside for ten minutes until being rescued by passers-by.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says one building has been 100% destroyed.

(Image: Helen Wilson)

The incident began at about half-past-midnight and was spotted by a locally based volunteer fireman.

Four pumps were mobilised but they soon called to more than double the man power as flames took over the large mill building off Dunford Road.

At its peak there were ten crews and two aerial appliances from across West and South Yorkshire.

(Image: Rachel Gee-Root)

Firefighters managed to save a second building from destruction.

The fire is now out but some crews are still on the scene, close to the centre of the Holme Valley town.

There are fears about chemical contamination of the River Holme as a large amount of water has run-off the fabric dying site, which is next to the river.

A specialist chemical detection unit from Dewsbury has been at the scene.